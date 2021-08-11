Hudson Valley Under ‘Excessive Heat Watch,’ Heat Index 110

Weather experts warn it could feel like 110 degrees in the Hudson Valley over the next few days. Here are tips on how you can try to beat the heat.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Watch for Orange, Putnam, Ulster, Dutchess Columbia, Greene, Rockland and Westchester counties

Heat Advisory

Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester: 11 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m.

Ulster, Dutchess Columbia, Greene: 11 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m

For the Heat Advisory heat index values up to 105 degrees are expected.

Excessive Heat Watch

Ulster, Dutchess Columbia, Greene: 11 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Friday

Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester: 11 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Thursday

For the Excessive Heat Watch heat index values up to 110 degrees are possible on Thursday and up to 105 degrees on Friday.

An Excessive Heat Watch means that the combination of heat and humidity could create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, officials warn.

Sullivan County is under a Heat Advisory on Thursday and Friday. Heat index values of mid 90s to near 100 degrees expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Power outages are possible. Below are tips on how you can prepare.

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages

