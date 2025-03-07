Hudson Valley Teen Tragically Killed Months Before Graduation

A Hudson Valley teen lost her life just months before graduating from high school.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office confirmed a fatal two-car crash.

Fatal-Two Car Crash In Dutchess County, New York Under Investigation

Google Google loading...

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. last Thursday on Clove Road in the Town of Union Vale. Police say a white 2004 Nissan sedan was driving north on Clove Road, traveling north of the West Clove Mountain Road intersection, when it lost control at a sharp curve.

The Nissan then entered the southbound lane where it was hit by a black Ford Ranger heading south.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The driver of the Nissan, 18-year-old Sarah McAllister of the Town Of Dover, had to be extricated from her vehicle.

Dover, New York Teen Killed In Crash

Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home loading...

McAllister was rushed to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital Center because of her injuries but was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

McAllister was set to graduate high school in the fall.

"In the 18 years she graced this earth, Sarah touched the lives of everyone she met. She had a deep love for children and animals and found peace in art and music. Sarah was preparing to graduate high school this year and aspired to become a social worker," her obituary states.

Cause Of Crash Still Under Investigation

Police report that the "primary factors" in the crash appear to be "excessive speed, damp roadways, and aggressive driving." The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the police.

Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home/Google Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home/Google loading...

"The accident remains under investigation and the Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it, to please contact Detective Twaddell at 845-486-3828 or ktwaddell@dutchessny.gov. The Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted via the tipline at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com," police stated in a press release.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

The other driver was also injured, officials say. Police didn't release the other driver's name or condition.

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

The Most Feared Roads In New York State

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State