Hudson Valley Teen Stabbed At Popular Fair in New York

Violence erupted during one of the first nights of a popular Hudson Valley fair. A Hudson Valley teen was sent to the hospital and one person was arrested.

On Monday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department confirmed a Hudson Valley teen was stabbed and another teen was arrested following a stabbing in Orange County, New York.

Teen Stabbed At Orange County, New York Fair

The Orange County Fair in Middletown, New York opened up on Thursday, July 14. Things seemingly got pretty heated the next night.

On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 11:12 p.m, Town of Wallkill police officers responded to reports of an assault at 239 Wisner Avenue. The Orange County Fairgrounds, the home of the Orange County Fair, is located at 239 Wisner Avenue in Middletown, New York.

Newburgh, New York Teen Stabbed at Orange County Fair in Middletown, New York

Arriving officers found a 19-year-old man from Newburgh suffering from multiple stab wounds, police say. The unnamed Newburgh teen was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center for medical treatment.

The teen's condition has not been released.

Port Jervis, New York Teen Accused Of Stabbing Newburgh Teen At Orange County Fair in Middletown, New York

A subsequent investigation by Detective Robert Reid resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Raymond Austin of Port Jervis. Austin was charged with two counts of assault, one in the second degree and the other in the third degree.

Police did not say how the investigation led to Austin's arrest or a possible motive for the alleged stabbing.

Austin was arraigned by Judge Michael Worden. He was remanded to Orange County Jail on $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond until his next court appearance on July 20, 2022, in the Town of Wallkill Court.

