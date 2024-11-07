Hudson Valley Teen Killed In Crash, Others In Critical Condition

A Hudson Valley school district is mourning the death of a student in a tragic accident.

On Monday around 6 p.m., the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a car accident with entrapment near 581 Midland Lakes Road.

Fatal Accident In Town Of Wallkill, New York

Arriving officers learned the car went off the road and hit a telephone pole. Four people were in the car at the time.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from the Town of Wallkill was found with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The other passengers, an 18-year-old man from Wallkill, and two City of Middletown men, ages 19 and 20 were all suffering from serious injuries. Those unnamed victims were treated at the scene and transported to Garnet Health Medical Center.

The 19-year-old is in stable condition. The 18-year-old and 20-year-old are both in critical condition, police say.

Middletown Senior Identified

Police didn't list any of the victim's names, but Amy Creeden, the Middletown school district superintendent identified the team as Middletown High School Senior Tifuci "TC" Reid.

"Reid was a beloved scholar," Creeden stated in a letter to the community. This loss has left us all in shock and sorrow, and words can hardly convey the depth of our grief. TC was a cherished member of our school family. He will be remembered for his warm smile and the kindness and joy he brought to all who knew him."

Support teams are available at the high school for classmates, faculty and staff.

