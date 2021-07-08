Hudson Valley Supermarket Gets Major Facelift

A popular supermarket in the Hudson Valley celebrated its grand reopening after undergoing major renovations.

Stop & Shop recently unveiled its newly remodeled store in Poughkeepsie, located at 59 Burnett Boulevard. The store updates are centered around delivering fresh, healthy, and convenient options to make grocery shopping easier for local customers, officials say.

The grand reopening reveals a newly expanded produce section with a greater variety of organic and locally sourced fruit and vegetables and the addition of easy meal solutions and quick, grab-and-go meal options, including fresh sushi and flatbread pizzas made fresh in-store daily.

Highlights of the remodeled Poughkeepsie store include:

Stop & Shop Pickup - orders placed online at www.stopandshop.com can be picked up at the store from the comfort of your own car while a store associate delivers your order right to your trunk,

New grab-and-go meal solutions including a new hot foods bar featuring wings, entrees and sides,

A new beer experience with a more robust selection and local brews,

Improved meat department with new meat service case added,

An expanded produce assortment offering more ways to eat healthy,

Updated seafood department with more offerings,

Flatbread pizza counter for easy pizzas on the go,

Self-checkout added for customers convenience.

“We’re thrilled to provide our local customers with more fresh, healthy, and convenient offerings,” said Mike Feerick, Store Manager of Stop & Shop Poughkeepsie. “We’ve added more of what our customers want and upgrades they need to get their shopping done faster and get back to feeding the moments of their life.”

To celebrate the remodel, Stop & Shop will donate $1,000 to Sparrow’s Nest of the Hudson Valley – a local organization that helps to in the battle against food insecurity for those battling cancer throughout the Hudson Valley. Sparrow’s Nest delivers fresh meals and pantry staples to directly to the homes of patients and families battling cancer during their times of greatest need.

