A Hudson Valley teacher is facing disturbing federal charges, with prosecutors alleging shocking crimes that could put him behind bars for decades.

A Dutchess County educator has been hit with disturbing federal charges involving the sexual exploitation of a child.

Dutchess County Teacher Accused Of Sexual Exploitation Of Child

Canva Canva loading...

Federal prosecutors say 26-year-old Daniel Monarchi of Red Hook was arrested for pressuring children into making sexual images and videos.

Officials allege he used the name "mrteacherman" on Discord and sexually chatted with a 13-year-old and two 14-year-olds. He told one 14-year-old, "I teach 7th grade” and “I’m a social studies special Ed teacher.”

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

“We entrust teachers with the responsibility of helping to care for our children and not harm them by engaging in sexual exploitation of minors,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher G. Raia said. “Daniel Monarchi, a special education teacher, allegedly conducted multiple sexually explicit conversations with victims he knew to be minors. The FBI will continue to bring to justice any individual who endangers minor victims with sexually explicit behavior and actions.”

At least one child sent him sexual videos, and he sent sexual images or videos to two of the victims, federal prosecutors allege.

RonBailey RonBailey loading...

"Sexual exploitation of children is too prevalent in our society,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton stated. “Parents, caregivers, and teachers: if you sense something wrong, please seek assistance. Sexual exploitation of children by teachers and others we entrust must be stopped.”

Monarchi was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.

Hyde Park Central School District Responds

7713Photography 7713Photography loading...

The Hyde Park Central School District confirmed Monarchi is a member of its faculty and is aware he was charged with a federal offense of sexual exploitation of a minor but stressed that no district students are believed to be involved.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"This is an active investigation, but law enforcement does not believe any Hyde Park students were involved. While this situation is deeply concerning, I want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students is, and always will be, our top priority," the Hyde Park Central School District stated.

New Rules For New York Schools This Year

Massive New Rules Are Changing Schools Across New York

How To Avoid Back To School Scams In New York

How To Avoid Back To School Scams In New York

The 10 Most Expensive Private Schools In New York