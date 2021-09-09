Hudson Valley Restaurants With the Most Health Violations in 2021

There were several Hudson Valley restaurants that received critical violations this year during their annual health inspection.

The New York State Department of Health keeps records on every visit their inspectors make to restaurants throughout the state. The information is made public, allowing families to find out just what's going on in the kitchen of their favorite eating establishment

Restaurants can receive violations for minor infractions. More serious issues that could potentially make customers sick are listed as critical violations. We combed through the most recent data to find restaurants that have received four or more critical violations this year.

Hudson Valley Restaurants With the Most Critical Violations in 2021 Critical violations are those that can cause immediate harm to consumers such as undercooked food and improper storage of ingredients. Other violations like inadequate handwashing facilities or dirty conditions are noted as non-critical violations.

The ten restaurants below all received four or more critical violations during their latest inspection of 2021. In some cases, the restaurants were given the opportunity to correct the violations by inspectors and have done so. Just because a restaurant is on this list doesn't mean that they are currently in violation of the health code. However, the Board of Health does think it's important to be armed with information on how seriously a restaurant takes kitchen cleanliness, food safety and other important rules that affect the food you feed your family.

