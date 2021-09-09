Firefighter, Father Dies Rock Climbing in Hudson Valley, New York

Police are investigating what happened in the moments before a firefighter fell to his death in the Hudson Valley.

Stephen Buda III, who’s a Connecticut firefighter, fell to his death while rock climbing Mohonk Mountain Preserve in Gardiner.

Buda, 56, was almost at the top of the Trapps Trailhead when he fell, according to the Connecticut Post. Officials say he wasn't not wearing any climbing or safety equipment.

Buda was hired as a firefighter for the City of Bridgeport in August of 2013 and served our the Bridgeport Fire Department for eight years, according to the Bridgeport Fire Department.

Fire officials say he died while enjoying his favorite hobby, rock climbing.

Buda leaves behind his wife, two daughters and countless friends, fire officials say.

