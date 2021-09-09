Some in New York Have ‘Superhuman, Bulletproof’ Immunity to COVID

There's new evidence to suggest some have "superhuman" or "bulletproof" immunity to COVID.

Scientists are learning that some people have "superhuman immunity" or "bulletproof" immunity to COVID-19.

A study found that people who've been infected with COVID and received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine may have developed "superhuman immunity."

"One could reasonably predict that these people will be quite well protected against most — and perhaps all of — the SARS-CoV-2 variants that we are likely to see in the foreseeable future," Rockefeller University Virologist Paul Bieniasz told NPR. ""This is being a bit more speculative, but I would also suspect that they would have some degree of protection against the SARS-like viruses that have yet to infect humans."

Studies show the super antibodies may be able to fight off the COVID variants, including the delta variant.

"Those people have amazing responses to the vaccine," Rockefeller University Virologist Theodora Hatziioannou told NPR. "I think they are in the best position to fight the virus. The antibodies in these people's blood can even neutralize SARS-CoV-1, the first coronavirus, which emerged 20 years ago. That virus is very, very different from SARS-CoV-2."

Researchers say they aren't sure if all who recovered from COVID and are vaccinated can develop "superhuman immunity" or "bulletproof" immunity. However, all 14 patients studied developed "superhuman immunity."

"With every single one of the patients we studied, we saw the same thing," Hatziioannou said. "We've only studied the phenomena with a few patients because it's extremely laborious and difficult research to do."

Other scientists call it "hybrid immunity."

"Overall, hybrid immunity to SARS-CoV-2 appears to be impressively potent," Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Researcher Shane Crotty wrote. "These recent findings about SARS-CoV-2 immunology are pleasant surprises and can potentially be leveraged to generate better immunity to COVID-19 and other diseases.

