Big Name Stars Will Be in Town for the Woodstock Film Festival

Like so many other events, the 2020 Woodstock Film Festival went virtual because of Covid. But this year’s Woodstock Film Festival is happening, much of it in person, and it promises to be an exciting 5 days of films, panels, narratives, shorts, documentaries, special events and more. And there are a few very familiar big names attending this year’s festival.

The 22nd annual Woodstock Film Festival will be held Sept. 29 - Oct. 3. Some of the highlights this year will be a film called Fanny, The Right to Rock, about the 1970s all-girl band Fanny, Kelsey Grammer’s film The Space Between, and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

And this year’s panels will be bringing in A-list actors as guests. Kelsey Grammer, Matt Dillon, and Tim Blake Olsen will all be on hand for the 2021 Woodstock Film Festival as part of the panel discussions at White Feather Farm.

Want to attend the Woodstock Film Festival, but you’re worried about Covid? There are strict regulations in place regarding the virus. You must show proof of vaccination for everyone 12 and over. Masking will be required inside and where social distancing is not possible. There will be hand sanitizer and masks available. So, not only will this year’s festival be fun, it’s also safe to attend.

The Woodstock Film Festival is one of the most exciting events in the Hudson valley, and we’re so pleased to see it back again in person for 2021. For tickets, schedules, and all the info you’ll need to know, visit the Woodstock Film Festival website.

