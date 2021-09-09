Rescuers saved the lives of 86 New Yorkers, including many Hudson Valley children from flooded homes.

On Sept. 1, a Type 3 swiftwater rescue team consisting of six DEC Forest Rangers, a rigid inflatable boat, and a support trailer were deployed to support the statewide response to Tropical Depression Ida.

This highly trained and experienced team worked through the night and into the early morning hours of Sept. 2.

Many of the rescues conducted in New York State by the DEC happened in the Hudson Valley.

DEC forest rangers confirmed they rescued people in the Westchester County towns of Ardsley and Mamaroneck.

Children were among the people rescued from their flooded homes.

Local first responders conducted multiple rescues that saved 86 people from floodwaters, according to the DEC.

