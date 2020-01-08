Hudson Valley Residents Can Now Train Like a Ninja Warrior
Children from the Hudson Valley can now start training to be a Ninja Warrior and meet an American Ninja Warrior.
On Tuesday, Orange County Sports Club revealed it's newly expanded Warrior Zone. The Warrior Zone was designed by New York City firefighter and American Ninja Warrior Noel Reyes.
"Now your children can build strength, agility, balance, speed and endurance in our brand new Warrior Zone! It’s a new way to get fit and have fun in OCSC’s Warrior Zone," Orange County Sports Club writes on its website.
The new Warrior Zone will let kids throughout the Hudson Valley play like a ninja. Co-ed 60 minute classes for age groups 5-8 as well as 9 and up is expected to bring all the American Ninja Warrior excitement to Orange County.
"Your kids will enjoy obstacle training in our Warrior Zone while building strength and having fun," Orange County Sports Club writes on its website.
On Jan. 12, the public is invited to attend an open house at the sports club to learn more. The event runs from noon until 2 p.m. and will feature trial classes for both their gymnastics and warrior zone programs. Kids of all ages will be allowed to test the new equipment and meet some of the coaching staff.
There will also be a live demonstration by American Ninja Warrior Noel Reyes.
