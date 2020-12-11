Hudson Valley Renegades Officially Earn Yankee Pinstripes

Bernie Williams, Joe Torre, Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone and many more showcased their excitement that the Yankees are coming to the Hudson Valley.

In early November, Hudson Valley Post reported the New York Yankees confirmed changes to their minor league affiliation structure and announced the club's High Single-A minor league team will now call the Hudson Valley home.

The Yankees also confirmed the team will continue to be called the Hudson Valley Renegades and play its home games at Dutchess Stadium in 2021.

“We are looking forward to seeing our players become an integral part of the Hudson Valley community and further develop their baseball talent at Dutchess Stadium for many years to come. We really appreciate the opportunity to partner with The Renegades, the Goldklang Group and everyone in Dutchess County," Yankees Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Cashman said. “Our most important assets are our young players coming up through our system, the future New York Yankees."

The news was great news for baseball fans in the Hudson Valley who feared the region could lose minor league baseball. The Renegades were previously a New York–Penn League affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. However, Major League Baseball restructured its minor league system and eliminated Short-Season and Rookie Level minor league teams.

On Thursday, the Hudson Valley Renegades held a viritual press conference to officially confirmed the New York Yankees are coming to town.

“The Renegades are thrilled to partner with the 27-time world champion New York Yankees and look forward to seeing many top prospects play at The Dutch for years to come. To affiliate with them, in the shadow of Yankee Stadium in beautiful Hudson Valley, is a dream come true for so many of our fans. We can’t wait for the first pitch in 2021” President of the Goldklang Group Jeff Goldklang said.

With this change, the Hudson Valley will get to enjoy its first full minor league season.

“Growing up a Yankees fan and now being invited to become their High Class-A affiliate is truly amazing,” President and General Manager of the Renegades Steve Gliner said. “We are excited that we could provide the people of the Hudson Valley some exciting news during these difficult and trying times.”

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone, former manager Joe Torre, Bernie Williams and more joined in on the press conference. You can view the entire press conference below.

Longtime Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay also unveiled the Renegades new jersey, featuring pinstripes with "no last name on the back of course" as well as a new logo.