Hudson Valley Rallies Around Family Of Beloved Coach Who Died At 37

The Hudson Valley is mourning the sudden loss of a beloved coach, mentor, business owner, husband, and father of two who died unexpectedly at just 37 years old.

Jordan Bledsoe passed away on September 25th

Hudson Valley Coach And Father Jordan Bledsoe Dies At 37

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Bledsoe was born in Mount Kisco and spent his life in the Hudson Valley, graduating from Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Poughkeepsie in 2007 before attending Fordham University, where he played football, earned All-Conference honors in 2009, and was named team captain for the 2010-2011 season.

He was inducted into the Our Lady of Lourdes Athletic Hall of Fame in 2022.

Our Lady of Lourdes High School, where both Jordan and his wife, Sarah Burke Bledsoe, graduated in 2007, released a statement calling him a proud member of the Lourdes family who touched many lives through his dedication and generosity.

The school noted he remained a familiar presence at athletic events, Alumni Basketball, and the Warrior Cup Golf Outing right up until this past spring.

Owner/Director Of Velocity Sports Performance In Dutchess County, New York

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After graduating from Fordham in 2011, Jordan channeled everything he learned as an athlete into building something of his own.

He owned and directed Velocity Sports Performance and spent the better part of a decade and a half training young athletes across Dutchess and Westchester counties, earning certifications in more than 45 sports from organizations including the National Academy of Sports Medicine and the Titleist Performance Institute.

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He was recognized by the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce in 2024 and by Marquis Who's Who in 2025.

Jordan wasn't just helping kids get faster or stronger. He was teaching them confidence, discipline, resilience, and grit, and he genuinely cared about who they were becoming as people, not just as athletes.

He was also deeply involved with Wappingers Warriors Youth Lacrosse, the East Fishkill Recreation Advisory Council, and USA Lacrosse.

Devoted Husband, Father

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He married Sarah at St. Denis Church on July 12, 2014, and together they built a home in Hopewell Junction and raised two sons, Kasen, known as KJ, and Chase.

He is also survived by his parents Chris and Marlene, his brothers Dylan and Ethan, and his in-laws and extended family.

Since news of his passing spread, one question has come up again and again from the community he spent his life serving: what can we do?

GoFundMe To Help Family

A GoFundMe has been established to support Sarah and the boys with immediate and ongoing needs, including meals, groceries, childcare, transportation, household expenses, and whatever else comes up in the weeks and months ahead.

The goal is to give the family space to grieve without having to carry everything else alone. You can find the campaign by searching Jordan Bledsoe on GoFundMe.

As of this writing, nearly $185,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

Calling hours are Wednesday, September 30th from 3 to 8 p.m. at McHoul Funeral Home at 895 Route 82 in Hopewell Junction. A service will be held Thursday, October 1st at 10 a.m. at Fishkill Baptist Church, with burial to follow at St. Denis Cemetery.

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