Premier Hudson Valley Golf Course Damaged, Dad & Son Charged

A father and son are accused of intentionally causing over $7,000 in damage at a golf course in Dutchess County.

The Red Hook Police Department confirmed that felony charges were filed against the father and son.

Father & Son Accused Of Damaging Golf Course In Dutchess County, New York

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On Monday, September 14, officers from the Red Hook Police Department received a criminal mischief complaint from the Red Hook Golf Course located at 650 State Route 199 in the Town of Red Hook.

Noah C. White, 45, and his 20-year-old son, Lucas M. White, both of Clinton, New York, were arrested after a two-week investigation by the Red Hook Police Department.

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Police determined that while playing a round of golf at the Red Hook Golf Course the pair intentionally caused damage to the carts, property, and course belonging to the Red Hook Golf Club.

The golf club is an 18-hole semi-private championship course. It was established in 1930, featuring a player-friendly layout, comprehensive practice facilities, and highly regarded public dining.

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It's widely honored as one of the premier courses in the Hudson Valley region and recognized as a "true test of a golfer's ability" by hosting major competitive events including the New York State Men's Amateur Championship; the Dutchess County Men's and Women's Amateur Championships; and the Dutchess County Men's and Women's Senior Amateur Championship.

$7,000 Worth of Damage

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The estimated cost for repairs totaled over $7,000, the Red Hook Police Department told Hudson Valley Post.

The course remains open. Despite the $7,000 worth of damage, it did not force the club to close down its operations.

Father And Son Charged With Felony Criminal Mischief At Red Hook Golf Course

The pair was each charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, a felony. They were processed and released on tickets to appear in court at a later date.

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