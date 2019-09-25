Hudson Valley Post — Flash Briefing for Wednesday, Sept. 25

Hudson Valley man was fatally hit by a train in the local area. Police say a 53-year-old Port Jervis man was killed after he was hit by a westbound Metro-North train last night around 8 p.m., behind the Family Dollar in Port Jervis. The man’s name hasn’t been released and more information isn’t known at this time.​

A Nazi flag was hanging in the window of a building directly across the street from a Hudson Valley church and not far from a school. Officials say the flag was displayed in apartment window on Main Street in the Town of Poughkeepsie, across the street from Holy Trinity Church and near Vassar College. Late Tuesday, after a photo of the flag was shared on the internet, the building's landlord took down the flag and apologized.

Police are now offering a five-thousand-dollar reward for information after a shooting left one man dead, and a teenager injured in Newburgh. Cops say an 18-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, while a 35-year-old man was fatally shot in the neck, near Liberty Street late Saturday. Police say the 35-year-old was an innocent bystander who was in the area celebrating his birthday. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.​

The House is now launching a formal impeachment review of President Trump. Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the announcement Tuesday, saying no one is above the law and the President must be held accountable. Pelosi moved away from her long-held resistance to impeachment because of the growing controversy over Trump and Ukraine. Hudson valley politician, Antonio Delgado endorses the impeachment. President Trump says an impeachment attempt is "so bad for our country."