Hudson Valley Post — Flash Briefing for Wednesday, July 17, 2019
A very popular Applebee's location in the Hudson Valley has served its last customer.
>>READ THE STORY>>
Dutchess County appears to be on the verge of joining other local counties by creating an animal abuse registry.
>>READ THE STORY>>
A postmaster from the Hudson Valley is accused of setting up a recording device in a bathroom.
>>READ THE STORY>>
Soon you'll need to be 21 years of age to smoke cigarettes and vaping products in New York State.
>>READ THE STORY>>