Hudson Valley Pool Owners Closing Pools Too Early, Experts Warn

Labor Day has come and gone, but experts say your pool should still be open.

This weekend, many Hudson Valley residents said goodbye to summer and started to make way for fall. As a result, some pool owners have already installed the winter cover and deflated all of their floaties. While they may get points for not procrastinating, experts warn that closing your pool too early could cause major problems.

Newsman, Bobby Welber, posted his disappointment on Instagram this weekend when he found out the pool in his apartment complex was already covered up for the season. Local pool stores have seen an uptick in customers loading up on winterizing chemicals, inflatable cushions and winter covers. Sadly, many people who think they're getting a jump start on keeping leaves out of their pool are actually doing more damage to their investment by closing down in early September.

Pool experts say that choosing the right time to close your pool is vital to keeping the water clean and protecting your liner. It's less about whether you're actually swimming in the pool or not and more about the temperature of the water. With warm, sunny days this week, most pools contain water that's still somewhere in the mid-70s. This is far too warm to close your pool and can create a recipe for disaster.

It's suggested that pool owners wait until the water temperature has dipped below 50 to close the pool. This will almost guarantee that no algae growth will occur under that cover and wreak havoc with your water chemistry all winter. The colder temperature will also ensure that your balanced chemical levels will last until spring, allowing you to reveal a clear blue pool when that pool cover finally comes off.

Of course, here in the Hudson Valley, pool owners also have to deal with lots of leaves. Having them sit in the pool all winter can also create problems, so if you really need to get that cover on before the foliage starts falling, wait at least until the water is 65 degrees. Anything warmer than that will become a breeding ground for bacteria and algae.

When do you close your pool for the winter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.

