Hudson Valley Pet Rescue Helping Pets Escape Hurricane Ida

An Orange County pet rescue is calling it, "A Race to Safety - Hurricane Ida Rescue".

The folks at Pets Alive in Middletown New York, have announced through a social media post on Facebook that they are set to welcome in 26 homeless shelter animals that are being "raced to safety" to escape the effects of Hurricane Ida.

The 26 pets heading our way are expected to arrive this week and all range in age, from as small as a few weeks old, to 15 years old, "Sasha, Annalise, Ketchup, her seven young babies, McGriddle, plus 15 of their friends, are now on their way to Pets Alive!"

The Pets Alive Facebook post also said that, "their staff has been working around the clock with multiple rescue partners to do what they can to save as many shelter animal lives as possible."

The 26 pets that are coming our way are incoming from rural coastal overcrowded southern shelters. Those shelters are only equipped with outside pens for their dogs, so not evacuating them is not an option at this time. Pets Alive said that," these emergency transports and intakes genuinely are the difference between life and death for homeless shelter animals."

With unexpected arrivals of new shelter pets coming to Pets Alive, it comes at a cost, and that where we can help out if possible. If you can swing a monetary donation for daily care and medical needs, make that here. If you'd like to buy something off of the "Special Hurricane Wishlist" please do that here.

Ida has beat up the Louisiana Gulf Coast over the last few days, with people and pets being evacuated as the hurricane hits the area sixteen years to the day that Hurricane Katrina devastated the same area.

Lastly, if you'd like to adopt one of their animals, get all the adoption information you need here, and remember if you adopt that will allow Pets Alive to open up space to accept more emergency transports.

