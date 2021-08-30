The Counties, ZIP Codes in New York With Highest COVID Rates
Health officials are worried about over 60 counties and over 100 ZIP codes across the Hudson Valley and New York State where COVID continues to spread at alarming rates.
As a state, the CDC says New York has "High" levels of COVID transmission. The CDC deems the infection rate is "High" or "Substantial" when there are 50 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, or when the positivity rate is higher than five percent.
The CDC believes Orange, Ulster, Putnam, Dutchess, Sullivan, Rockland and Westchester Columbia counties have "High" transmission.
Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "High" or "Substantial" COVID infection rates:
- Albany County
- Bronx County
- Broome County
- Cattaraugus County
- Cayuga County
- Chautauqua County
- Chemung County
- Chenango County
- Columbia County
- Cortland County
- Delaware County
- Dutchess County
- Erie County
- Essex County
- Franklin County
- Fulton County
- Genesee County
- Greene County
- Hamilton County
- Herkimer County
- Jefferson County
- Kings County (Brooklyn)
- Lewis County
- Livingston County
- Madison County
- Monroe County
- Montgomery County
- Nassau County
- New York County (Manhattan)
- Niagara County
- Oneida County
- Onondaga County
- Ontario County
- Orange County
- Orleans County
- Oswego County
- Otsego County
- Putnam County
- Queens County
- Rensselaer County
- Richmond County (Staten Island)
- Rockland County
- Saint Lawrence County
- Saratoga County
- Schenectady County
- Schoharie County
- Seneca County
- Steuben County
- Suffolk County
- Sullivan County
- Schuyler County
- Tioga County
- Tompkins County
- Ulster County
- Warren County
- Washington County
- Wayne County
- Westchester County
- Wyoming County
- Yates County
- Allegany County
- Clinton County
Last week, Allegany and Clinton counties were are the only counties in New York without "High" or "Substantial" COVID rates, according to the CDC. Allegany County has has "High" transmission of COVID while Clinton County is considered to have "Substantial" spread.
Before leaving office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo pinpointed 117 ZIP codes where COVID was spreading at alarming rates and the vaccination rate is below the statewide average.
The majority of the ZIP codes are in New York City. 71 ZIP codes, or 61 percent, are in New York City, primarily in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island.
Concerning areas of Long Island include Riverhead, Wyandanch, Elmont, and Calverton.
The rest of the concerning ZIP codes in New York are below:
- 12540 - Dutchess County
- 10930- Orange County
- 10940- Orange County
- 10992- Orange County
- 12058- Greene County
- 12083- Greene County
- 10705 - Westchester County
- 10507- Westchester County
- 10703- Westchester County
- 10547- Westchester County
- 10595- Westchester County
- 10704- Westchester County
- 10986- Rockland County
- 10993- Rockland County
- 10980- Rockland County
- 12158- Albany County
- 12815- Warren County
- 13131- Oswego County
- 13040- Cortlandt County
- 14608- Monroe County
- 13308- Oneida County
- 12883- Essex County
- 13733- Chenango County
- 14215- Erie County
- 14770- Cattaraugus County
