New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State

As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick.

Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID.

Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom

COVID Canva loading...

The CDC recently updated its list of possible COVID symptoms.

"People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms," the CDC states.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Top COVID Symptoms In New York Now Include Muscle Pain

COVID Canva loading...

According to the CDC, possible COVID symptoms now include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Note: The CDC states this list does not include all possible symptoms

COVID Canva loading...

"Symptoms may change with new COVID-19 variants and can vary depending on vaccination status. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19," the CDC states.

ZOE Health Study now lists "muscle aches and pains" as one of the 10 most common COVID symptoms.

ZOE Health Study claims to run the "largest COVID science project" with over 4 million participants.

CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

The CDC believes residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island should put the COVID mask back on.

See More: Food Network Chef With NYC Experience Brings Back Hudson Valley Eatery

The CDC continues to recommend wearing a mask when the COVID-19 Community Level is classified as high by the CDC. Below are the 17 New York counties with "High" COVID transmission, according to the CDC.

CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on.

Albany County

Bronx County

Broome County

Dutchess County

Kings County (Brooklyn)

Nassau County

New York County (Manhattan)

Orange County

Putnam County

Queens County

Rensselaer County

Richmond County (Staten Island)

Rockland County

Suffolk County

Tioga County

Ulster County

Westchester County

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.