Hurricane Ida is Heading Towards Hudson Valley, New York State

Weather experts say Hurricane Ida could bring some wild weather to the Hudson Valley and parts of New York State.

Hurricane Ida left New Orleans in the dark. The entire city lost power after transmission lines were knocked out. The storm hit Louisiana Sunday as a Category Four hurricane, killing at least one person.

The storm reversed the flow of the Mississippi River which is very uncommon. As of this writing, it is now a Category One storm as crews are working to rescue dozens trapped by floodwaters.

Ida is expected to into Mississippi by Monday night and then head across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday before making its way towards New York on Wednesday.

Remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to ride along a frontal boundary and affect the region Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A period of moderate to heavy rainfall is now likely for the region Wednesday into a portion of Thursday. Flooding is a possibility, especially across urban and poor drainage areas.

A Forecast Precipitation Map from the National Weather Service predicts Ida will bring 3 to 10 inches of rain for Orange, Dutchess, Sullivan, Putnam, Westchester, Rockland, New York, Kings, Bronx, Queens and Richmond counties.

Hudson Valley Weather believes remands if Ida will impact the Hudson Valley Wednesday afternoon. Periods of heavy rain are expected with flash flooding possible. Hudson Valley Weather predicts the region will see 2 to 5 inches of rain.

First Due Weather from The Compound believes Orange County could see 4 to 10 inches of rain from Ida with winds around 20 miles per hour and gusts of up to 40 miles per hour.

