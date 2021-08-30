Poughkeepsie Restaurant’s Dummies Are Back Despite Warning

The dummies are back out in complete defiance and they look like they're having a blast.

There's a good chance that you will remember these creepy dummies that went viral right around this time last year. Last October these life sized dummies took the Hudson Valley by storm. We were in the middle of a tough time during the COVID-19 pandemic and the dummies were placed outside the Poughkeepsie Steakhouse to both bring a smile to people passing by and to help draw some desired attention the business that had slowed because of new regulations.

It's hard to believe but a year ago business owners were just trying to find a way to let people know their establishments were open. The Poughkeepsie Steakhouse got creative.

Poughkeepsie Steakhouse

According to the owner, the Poughkeepsie Steakhouse then got a letter that was allegedly from the Town of Poughkeepsie but not in the form of an official citation.



The letter instructed him to take the dummies down from the road promptly which he did. The dummies were moved to the outdoor dining area. That's when they took on a life of their own.

Despite the letter the owner, Bob Dooley has no plans of retiring the dummies. The dummies can now be seen in the parking lot have a great time in a pool. One is even manning the BBQ Grill. They're even cooling off with some cold refreshments.

It has been exceptionally hot this summer.