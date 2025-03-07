Hudson Valley Organization Ends Program, Cuts Half Its Workforce

A Hudson Valley organization is laying off about half its workforce while ending an important program.

Catholic Charities Ending Addiction Services In Orange, Ulster and Sullivan Counties

Catholic Charities is ending its addiction programs in Orange, Ulster and Sullivan counties.

The nonprofit told the Times Union the changes are due to a “critical” staffing shortage and “evolving” health care.

33 Laid Off In Goshen, Newburgh, Monticello and Port Jervis

Chemical dependency services at clinics in Goshen, Newburgh, Monticello and Port Jervis will end.

Because of the change, 33 people will be out of work, according to a WARN notice.

All 33 will be laid off between May 23 and August 15.

Other Services Will Remain

Catholic Charities "offers a variety of programs that provide help and create hope for those in need."

These programs include providing food, shelter and immigration legal services to people in need. Other programs will remain, officials say.

In related news, a "government-ordered" closing means hundreds have been laid off in New York across multiple locations. CLICK HERE to find out more.

