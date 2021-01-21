Hudson Valley Officials Welcome President Joe Biden

Elected officials from the Hudson Valley reacted to Joe Biden officially becoming President of the United States.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Following the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro offered congratulations.

“We welcome and congratulate President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, as they take office today. This inauguration, this transfer of power, is a celebration of what makes America so extraordinary. We cherish this moment. There is much to be done as we respond to this pandemic, rebuild our economy, restore our communities and seek to heal our country. You have been elected to serve all Americans and the hopes of our nation are with you both. May God give you the strength, wisdom and compassion to serve well. And, may we achieve success together as one. There is much to be done as we respond to this pandemic, rebuild our economy, restore our communities and seek to heal our country. You have been elected to serve all Americans and the hopes of our nation are with you both. May God give you the strength, wisdom, and compassion to serve well. And, may we achieve success together as one," Molinaro said in a statement.

Below are statements from other elected officials from the Hudson Valley:

"The Trump presidency is now over. Joe Biden is President of the United States. God bless America," Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney tweeted. "Joe Biden is the president of all Americans. As one Nation under God, we can and we will win the war against this pandemic and build our country back better. Today is a new day."

“With all the pain, suffering, and loss we find ourselves in the midst of as a nation, I pray we can also find hope and inspiration in the new day brought forth with the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,” said Rep. Antonio Delgado. “Today, little girls and children of color in America watched an Inauguration Ceremony and saw themselves being sworn in to lead our great nation into the future. Vice President Harris' swearing-in is a testament to the promise of our nation and the ongoing perfection of our union.”

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast