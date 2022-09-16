Hudson Valley Officer Accused of Selling Drugs From New York Home

A corrections officer from the Hudson Valley was allegedly caught selling drugs in New York and setting up drug deals on the job.

On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced a Dutchess County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of his New York City apartment.

Fishkill, New York Officer Accused of Selling Drugs in East Harlem, New York

Alex Toro, 47, a Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (“DOCCS”) Corrections Officer at the Fishkill Correctional Facility, was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first degree, criminal sale of a controlled substance in the second degree and one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, all felonies.

“Corrections officers are expected to uphold the law, and Mr. Toro’s alleged actions undermine faith in the criminal justice system,” Bragg said. “I thank our partners at the NYPD for their partnership in exposing this activity.”

Court documents allege Toro arranged four separate purchases of cocaine with an undercover NYPD officer between August 2 and Sept. 7. In total Toro sold 250 grams of cocaine with a value of about $10,000, officials say.

Officer Allegedly Set Up Deals From Fishkill Correction Facility

If Toro was working at the Fishkill Correction Facility, he would allegedly arrange the sales over phone calls and text messages and then have his sister complete the transactions at his apartment on East 116th Street in East Harlem.

Toro also told the undercover officer he owned an assault rifle and discussed getting a handgun to sell to the undercover officer, officials say.

Search Warrant At Manhattan Home

A search warrant at his Manhattan residence yielded over 1,000 grams of cocaine, with a street value of more than $40,000, a loaded .40 caliber firearm, ammunition and nearly $8,000 in cash, according to the Manhattan DA.

