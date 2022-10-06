Hudson Valley, New York Woman Killed When Tree Lands On Car On Birthday

A Hudson Valley woman was killed in a freak accident on what friends say was her birthday.

On Wednesday, New York State Police confirmed an investigation into a fatal freak accident that claimed the life of a Hudson Valley woman.

Tree Falls On Woman's Car In Westchester County, New York

On Tuesday, October 4, at approximately 6:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report of a personal injury crash on I-95, between exits 18B (White Plains) and 19 (Rye/Harrison), involving a passenger vehicle and a fallen tree.

Police determined that 34-year-old Susan D. Braga of Mount Vernon New York was traveling southbound in the area of mile marker 10.5 when a tree fell on top of her 2009 Toyota Prius.

Braga suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.

"Go, my sister, be the brightest star you knew how to be... And rest assured I will never forget you," Flavia Prado Marcal stated on Facebook.

Braga was killed in the freak accident on her birthday, according to a social media post.

"No one could have imagined that you would leave so soon and so abruptly and on your birthday. It will forever be in my memory every rehearsal day, every smile of yours, every joke and your unique way of being," Sirlene Castilho Marceli Silva wrote on Facebook.

State Police Investigate Fatal Crash on I-95 in the town of Harrison, Westchester County, New York

The crash was reconstructed by the New York State Police Troop K Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) and remains under investigation. The tree bounced off the roof of the Toyota and continued a short distance until it came to rest against a Ford F250.

The driver of the truck, Jonathan C. Bellemare, 36, of Kennebunk, ME, was not injured, according to New York State Police.

