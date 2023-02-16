Hudson Valley, New York Students Impersonate Cops In ‘Racist’ Videos

Students from the Hudson Valley used innovative technology to impersonate police officers in "racist" videos.

On Wednesday school officials addressed racist social media videos posted by students.

Students At Carmel Central School District Post Inappropriate TikTok Videos

Trump Issues Executive Orders Barring Transactions With TikTok And WeChat Getty Images loading...

Students from Carmel Central School District posted racist and other inappropriate videos to TikTok, according to school officials.

"Through investigation, it was found that these accounts' creators were Carmel High School students, and the incident is being dealt with in accordance with the District’s Code of Conduct," Carmel Central School District stated. "As an organization committed to diversity and inclusion, the Carmel Central School District Board of Education is appalled at, and condemns, these recent videos, along with the blatant racism, hatred and disregard for humanity displayed in some of them."

Students Pretended To Work For Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Putnam County Sheriff Putnam County Sheriff loading...

Students pretended to be school officials or members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department in the problematic videos, officials say.

"Words in a statement alone feel inadequate. We must go beyond words. Collectively, we must work to end racism. We must look within ourselves and reflect on how we may be propagating racist stereotypes, policies, and conditions," school officials stated in a letter to the community.

Carmel High School Students Post Racist Videos

Google Google loading...

Officials didn't go into details about the videos that were deemed racist but confirmed Carmel High School students made the "fake, inappropriate videos" by using artificial intelligence to impersonate different members of the school district and police officers.

The videos have been removed.

"We do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or racism, either in our programs or from the members of our District. We hold everyone in our school system to standards of basic respect and human decency," Carmel Central School District Board of Education stated. "No one is as strong as all of us, and together we can work to unite and send a strong message to all that racism and all forms of hatred have no place in our schools.

