A "premier" Hudson Valley restaurant is being forced to close after 30 "tasteful" years.

The owner of a popular Italian restaurant shocked my customers by announcing she was being forced to close the nearly 30-year eatery.

Lower Hudson Valley, New York Italian Restaurant Closes

Google Google loading...

Graziella's Italian Bistro located on Church Street in White Plains closed down after New Year's Eve.

"Unfortunately, with regret, we have no chose but to close our doors," owner Graice DiFeo wrote in a letter to customers. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of Graziella's Italian Bistro.

DiFeo was forced to close because her lease ended and she was informed the building was sold.

"We want to thank all our wonderful guests and employees for supporting us through the years," DiFeo added. "We are extremely humbled that so many embraced our restaurant and were able to enjoy 27 tasteful years, which is truly an accomplishment."

White Plains "Premier Destination" Forced To Close After Nearly 30 Years

Google Google loading...

Graziella's opened up in White Plains 27 years ago.

"White Plains’ premier destination for great Italian cuisine, Graziella’s Restaurant has large portions and extraordinary food and fair prices," the restaurant's website states.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Hopes Of Reopening At New Location In the Hudson Valley

Canva Canva loading...

DiFeo confirmed she hopes to find a "new home" for Graziella's in the "near future."

Graziella's Market Remains Open

Graziella's Market located at 109 Gainsborg Avenue in West Harrison, New York remains open.

"Cheers to 27 years MOM!! We all had a great run and now it’s time for a change and to carry on mom’s legacy at Graziella’s Market," Forza Graziella wrote on Facebook. " Graziella’s restaurant closes on a beautiful ending with no headaches and not because we lost customers, lost a chef, lost staff or couldn’t afford the rent."

Help Is Needed Across New York State Finding Missing Children

National Center for Missing And Exploited Children National Center for Missing And Exploited Children loading...

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.