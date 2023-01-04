Hudson Valley, New York ‘Premier Destination’ Forced To Close After 30 Years
A "premier" Hudson Valley restaurant is being forced to close after 30 "tasteful" years.
The owner of a popular Italian restaurant shocked my customers by announcing she was being forced to close the nearly 30-year eatery.
Lower Hudson Valley, New York Italian Restaurant Closes
Graziella's Italian Bistro located on Church Street in White Plains closed down after New Year's Eve.
"Unfortunately, with regret, we have no chose but to close our doors," owner Graice DiFeo wrote in a letter to customers. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of Graziella's Italian Bistro.
DiFeo was forced to close because her lease ended and she was informed the building was sold.
"We want to thank all our wonderful guests and employees for supporting us through the years," DiFeo added. "We are extremely humbled that so many embraced our restaurant and were able to enjoy 27 tasteful years, which is truly an accomplishment."
White Plains "Premier Destination" Forced To Close After Nearly 30 Years
Graziella's opened up in White Plains 27 years ago.
"White Plains’ premier destination for great Italian cuisine, Graziella’s Restaurant has large portions and extraordinary food and fair prices," the restaurant's website states.
Hopes Of Reopening At New Location In the Hudson Valley
DiFeo confirmed she hopes to find a "new home" for Graziella's in the "near future."
Graziella's Market Remains Open
Graziella's Market located at 109 Gainsborg Avenue in West Harrison, New York remains open.
"Cheers to 27 years MOM!! We all had a great run and now it’s time for a change and to carry on mom’s legacy at Graziella’s Market," Forza Graziella wrote on Facebook. " Graziella’s restaurant closes on a beautiful ending with no headaches and not because we lost customers, lost a chef, lost staff or couldn’t afford the rent."