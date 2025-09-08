Chaos At Hudson Valley, New York Party Leaves Many Hospitalized

An “upscale” Hudson Valley block party ended in tragedy with multiple rushed to the hospital.

Here’s what we know so far.

New Windsor Block Party Under Investigation

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene. He tells Hudson Valley Post that the "upscale" neighborhood block party ended with multiple people being rushed to the hospital.

It happened on Frank Street, off Joyce Way in New Windsor, just after midnight on Sunday.

The block party was held at the Meadowbrook Estates.

Lieb spotted police collecting evidence and taking pictures on the scene.

"Neighbors were watching... some hugging in tears," Lieb tells Hudson Valley Post. Police eventually blocked off Frank Street with yellow crime scene tape."

He also found debris was scattered all over the road. Folded tents and tables were spotted on the road with a white pick-up truck parked on the side.

Block Party Ends With Accident

The fun ended with some type of accident. Lieb was told that at least three people, potentially teens or children, were seriously hurt, Lieb reports.

Lieb was told that multiple people were "unconscious." Multiple helicopters were called to the scene, but were cancelled due to the rainy weather overnight.

Police have yet to confirm information. Police on the scene told Lieb that the victims were rushed by ambulance to Saint Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

One neighbor told Lieb that two people were badly hurt and one person died. However, that still hasn't been confirmed by the police.

The conditions of all the victims have yet to be officially released.

The incident remains under investigation by the Town of New Windsor Police Department.

