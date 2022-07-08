Hudson Valley, New York Is ‘Turning Into The Hamptons’

Some Hudson Valley residents may not like the sound of this. A new report says the Hudson Valley is "turning into the Hamptons."

"The Hudson Valley is starting to look a lot more like the Hamptons," Shayne Benowitz writes in a New York Post article titled "Ritzy new developments are turning Hudson Valley into the Hamptons."

Is The Hudson Valley, New York The New Hamptons?

The New York Post blames crazy housing prices, private clubs and Zimmerman gowns for transforming the Hudson Valley into the Hamptons.

"Accelerated by the pandemic and the new realities of hybrid work, a fresh crop of buyers — and new luxury developments catering to them — are flocking to the region, attracted by its unique blend of countryside escape with culturally rich downtown centers," Benowitz writes.

New Developments in Dutchess County, Ulster County, Catskills Helping Turn The Hudson Valley Into The Hamptons

The New York Post also believes new "flashy East end-Esque amenities are luring city slickers."

For example, the article highlights stylish new hotels like Troutbeck in Amenia and Piaule Catskill and Inness in Stone Ridge.

Home Prices Skyrocket In Hudson Valley, New York

As many longtime Hudson Valley residents know, many from New York City headed north and bought homes in the Hudson Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic. The price of a home in Ulster County rose 24 percent last year, the highest increase of any county in New York, according to Corcoran Country Living.

Home sales also skyrocketed in the Hudson Valley in 2020. The Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors reported home sales in the Hudson Valley continued to skyrocket during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Every county in the market saw strong gains both in the number of sales as well as increased median sales prices, according to the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors.

'Beautiful' Hudson Valley, New York 'Hotspot' Called 'New Hamptons'

This isn't the first time the Hudson Valley was called the "New Hamptons." In late 2021, Hudson Valley Post reported David Portnoy, the founder of the sports and pop culture website Barstool Sports, visited Dutchess County and called one part of the region the "New Hamptons."

Portnoy was in Dutchess County and stopped by Pizzeria Posto in Rhinebeck to review their "great pizza." During his review, Portnoy called Rhinebeck a "beautiful town" adding he was told Rhinebeck is "the new Hamptons."

"I don't know if I believe that quite yet, but the town is awesome. Walking the streets made me hate living in the city," Portnoy said.

Rhinebeck was also mentioned in a 2019 article by the New York Times titled "Is the Hudson Valley Turning Into the Hamptons?"

According to the New York Times, many New Yorkers are now choosing the Hudson Valley over the Hamptons to "escape the pace of city life" because of its "affordability."

