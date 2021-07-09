Home Sales Continue to Skyrocket Across Hudson Valley

Real estate sales in the Hudson Valley are still soaring.

As many longtime Hudson Valley residents know, many from New York City headed north and bought homes in the Hudson Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Home sales skyrocketed in the Hudson Valley in 2020 and that appears to still be the case. The Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors reports home sales in the Hudson Valley during the second quarter of 2021 have skyrocketed compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Every county in the market saw strong gains both in the number of sales as well as increased median sales prices, according to the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors.

Sullivan County has seen the biggest increase where single-family home sales rose 71 percent and the median sale price of a home rose 31-percent.

In terms of units sold, sales in Westchester were up 59.9 percent; Orange County 57.3 percent and Rockland County saw sales increase by 74.5 percent.

"While these sales numbers evidence strong resiliency in the housing market, it is important to view them in the context that the housing market in the second quarter of 2020 was in large part frozen by Covid-19 restrictions and an inability to conduct in-person property showings. However, even when comparing the 2nd quarter 2021 sales to the pre-pandemic 2nd quarter of 2019, the increases are

still significant," the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors states.

