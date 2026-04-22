Dutchess County, New York Man Brutally Murders Younger Sister

A Dutchess County murder case that went unresolved for years has now reached its conclusion.

A Dutchess County man who murdered his sister found out the punishment for his crime.

Brother Sentenced For Killing Sister In Dutchess County

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On Tuesday, Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi announced that 34-year-old Mark Dedaj of Millbrook was sentenced to 25 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Dedaj pleaded guilty in January to Manslaughter in the First Degree, a Class B felony, for causing the death of his sister, Maureen Nelson-Lanzi.

“This was a brutal and deeply tragic act of violence within a family that resulted in the loss of a precious young life. For too long, this case went without action, and today’s sentence makes clear that justice will not be denied simply because time has passed," Parisi said.

Death Happened In 2021 In MillBrook, New York

Nelson-Lanzi was 17 when she was killed inside her home on September 4, 2021, at 58 Harts Village Road, in the Village of Millbrook.

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As part of his plea deal, Dedaj confessed he killed his 17-year-old sister by smothering her to death in their home. A motive hasn't been released.

"Our Office made the deliberate decision to move this case forward because the facts demanded accountability. While no sentence can undo this loss, this outcome ensures the defendant is held responsible and provides a measure of justice for the victim and her loved ones. We remain committed to pursuing justice in every case, no matter how difficult, and no matter how long it takes," Parisi told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

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