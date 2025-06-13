Hudson Valley, New York Instructor Admits To Disturbing Crimes With Kids

A Hudson Valley martial arts instructor just admitted to unspeakable crimes involving children.

On Thursday, Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi announced that Tyler LeClerc pleaded guilty.

Hudson Valley Martial Arts Instructor Pleads Guilty

He pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sexual act in the third degree, one count of attempted sexual abuse in the first degree, felonies, and two counts of forcible touching, misdemeanors.

“This plea agreement was made following the unanimous request of the victims’ parents, who wished to spare their children the emotional trauma of testifying in a public trial. Our office’s top priority has always been the well-being of the victims, and this resolution reflects the families’ desire to achieve justice while protecting their children from further harm," District Attorney Anthony Parisi said.

Arrested In February

Leclerc of Hyde Park worked as a martial arts instructor at Leclerc's Martial Arts. Leclerc's Martial Arts has six locations in Dutchess and Ulster counties.

New York State Police began an investigation into Tyler LeClerc in early 2025, after receiving "a report of sexual abuse of a child.

New York State Police arrested him on Feb. 5 for Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree, a Class E Felony, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor.

In March, he was arraigned on 42 42-count indictment.

What LeClerc Confessed To

In court, LeClerc admitted on two occasions, on or about March 11, 2023, and March 10, 2024, he engaged in oral sexual conduct with a person younger than 17 years old.

He also confessed to sexual contact with someone younger than 13 years old, on or about April 1, 2024, and October 22, 2024.

He also admitted on or about May 1, 2023, and May 1, 2024, and April 1, 2024, and February 3, 2025, he forcibly touched the sexual or intimate parts of two different people for his sexual gratification.

Expected Prison Sentence

The sentence agreement is between 10 and 12 years in prison.

