Hudson Valley, New York Home To ‘Coolest Town In America’

Hudson Valley residents won't have to leave the region to enjoy the "coolest" town in the United States.

On Sunday, Newsbreak announced, "The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York." NewsBreak freelance writer, George J. Ziogas, named Beacon, New York "The Coolest Small Town In America."

Beacon, New York Named "The Coolest Small Town In America"

"Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience," Ziogas writes.

Ziogas was highlighting an article from Only In Your State which also named Beacon "America's Coolest Small Town."

So what makes Beacon so "cool." The articles highlight the following:

Main Street in Beacon

Beacon Flea Market

Hudson Beach Glass

Long Dock Park

Beacon Art Scene

Dia Beacon museum

Beacon Film Festival

Beacon Music Factory music festival

Mt Beacon

Michelin-starred restaurants

Award-winning Breweries and wineries

More Things That Help Make Beacon "Cool"

I have to agree all of those highlights do make visiting Beacon pretty "cool." Of course, Beacon has even more to offer including:

Hudson River Craft Beer Festival

Beacon Farmer's Market

Hudson Valley Food Hall

Smokers Mecca

Hudson Valley Bucket List

Madam Brett Homestead Museum

Fishkill Overlook Falls

