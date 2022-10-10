Hudson Valley, New York Home To ‘Coolest Town In America’
Hudson Valley residents won't have to leave the region to enjoy the "coolest" town in the United States.
On Sunday, Newsbreak announced, "The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York." NewsBreak freelance writer, George J. Ziogas, named Beacon, New York "The Coolest Small Town In America."
Beacon, New York Named "The Coolest Small Town In America"
"Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience," Ziogas writes.
Ziogas was highlighting an article from Only In Your State which also named Beacon "America's Coolest Small Town."
So what makes Beacon so "cool." The articles highlight the following:
Main Street in Beacon
Beacon Flea Market
Hudson Beach Glass
Long Dock Park
Beacon Art Scene
Dia Beacon museum
Beacon Film Festival
Beacon Music Factory music festival
Mt Beacon
Michelin-starred restaurants
Award-winning Breweries and wineries
More Things That Help Make Beacon "Cool"
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
I have to agree all of those highlights do make visiting Beacon pretty "cool." Of course, Beacon has even more to offer including: