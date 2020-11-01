Hudson Valley Musician Announces Collab With Megadeth Guitarist

A talented Hudson Valley musician has been included in a new collaboration with highly regarded Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro. Hyde Park resident Joe North has been playing music for more than 20 years and specializes in the tenor and soprano saxophone.

Loureiro recently released a solo project entitled Open Source and has uploaded all the audio work parts from the album for musicians all over the world to download and jam along too. As part of the very first video release from the project, North was included along with guitarist Lari Basilio and vocalist Alirio Netto.

North's day job is as band director at Poughkeepsie High School helping to pass the gift of music onto future generations. You may recognize him from his WRRV Sessions performance with SkyDaddy back in the day and he gigs frequently in the Hudson Valley with The Bottoms Up Dixieland Jazz Band and as the Joe North Quartet. He just wrapped up a fall run of shows and expects to be back in action this spring.

Kiko Loureiro was born in Brazil and joined Megadeth with the legendary Dave Mustaine, David Ellefson, and Dirk Verbeuren in 2015. This is the fifth solo album released since 2005 for Loureiro and he's also known for his work with Brazilian metal band Angra. North posts gig updates and new videos to Instagram weekly if you want to follow along.