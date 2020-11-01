You Can Order a 2.5 LB Box of Reese’s Cups Straight From Hershey

It's pretty crazy that we may have a 2.5 lb pack of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups available before another stimulus package.

Say what you will but Reese's Peanut Butter Cups offer relief to some. I don't know if I can definitively say that Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are America's favorite candy but if it isn't it has to be right up there.

This past year has been rough. After a tough year it might have gotten a little bit brighter. This could be some of the best news of the year.

2020 might have not had the best start and the middle wasn't so great either but as we wind down the year Hershey is releasing something that could certainly make things a whole lot better for fans of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

If you love Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are you ever happy with just one? Sometimes two isn't even enough. I'll be honest. There are some days that I'm not satisfied with a King Size. Thankfully, Hershey is looking to change that for chocolate and peanut butter lovers like myself.

According to Delish, you won't even have to go to a store to get Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. You won't even have to order them on Amazon. You can skip the middle man entirely. For a limited time you will be able to pre order a 2.5 lb box directly from the Hershey company for just $30. You'd better hurry as it's anticipated that it will sell out.

The only downside is that we won't be able to get these in time for Halloween as they won't be shipped until early November.