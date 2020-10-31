NYS DEC Reminds Us to Plan for Bad Weather on Trails

Is it just me or does it seem like we went from nice Fall weather to really cold weather way to fast. Just when I was starting to find the time to get outdoors and enjoy the colder temperatures it seems that Mother Nature has said not so fast.

As early as this Friday we could see snow in parts of the Hudson Valley. So the days of wandering trails and enjoying fall weather seems to have come to an end. This doesn't mean you can't still enjoy all the outdoor fun we have in the area but it does mean that you should plan ahead before heading out on a day trip to your favorite hiking trails.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) posted on their Facebook page today that we should be thinking before we head out. This time of year conditions on trails can change quickly so it is important if you are heading out for the day that you have checked the local weather.

The NYS DEC has posted some great hiking tips along with lists of trails for each season on their official website dec.ny.gov. It is always a good idea to tell someone what your plan is for the day. You should also pack snacks and water. This time of year adding an extra coat along with gloves, warm socks and a hat is also no a bad plan.

When I head out anywhere this time of year I tend to put a little extra clothing in the car on the off chance I need something warmer. I am also a big fan of layers that way you can dress for indoors or out. Shoes are also important. I have an extra pair of water proof boots I keep in case my feet get wet.

So don't stop enjoying our great outdoor just because winter weather is on the way. But please make sure you plan your trip so that you don't get stuck out in the cold or worst on a trail with the wrong equipment.