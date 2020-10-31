Bed Bath & Beyond Recalling Salt Chair Due to Hazard

Did you buy the student in your life a great chair to study in from Bed Bath & Beyond? Maybe that chair even went off to college to socially distant study? Bed Bath & Beyond has recently notified the Consumer Product Safety Commission that there is an issue with one of the chairs that was sold at their stores nationwide.

The chair was (is) called the SALT™ Lounge Chairs. This chair looks like it would be a perfect place to sit and study in or listen to music, even watch TV, but looks can be deceiving.

The reason for the recall? Bed, Bath & Beyond has decided to make this recall after receiving 19 reports of the chairs breaking and according to he CPSC release, 4 of those issues of chair braking resulted in falls.

The CSPC release specifically sites the following as the reason for the recall: The locking mechanism on the chair frame can disengage, posing a fall hazard.

The Salt Lounge Chairs were sold in two colors, grey and black. Approximately 10,000 units were sold in the United States and Canada, in both Bed, Bath & Beyond box stores as well as their online store. The sales took place between April of 2020 and August of 2020.

What do you need to do if you are an owner of one of these chairs? First, stop using it. Second, return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you have additional questions or concerns you can call a special hotline that Bed, Bath & Beyond has set up just for this recall, 800-462-3966.

Did you buy this chair? Did it work just great for you or did your chair also have an issue with the locking mechanism?