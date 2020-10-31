Hudson Valley Pet Food Drive

Can you help?

We have asked many times over the years for you guys to help us in collecting food items for all different food drives. The food drives always benefit different organizations and when we ask you guys always step up and over deliver. One of the many reasons we LOVE YOU!!

Another reason we love ya is that most of you are like us when it comes to pets. Whatever pet you might have, a cat, a dog, a bird, whatever the pet is we all care about them and I don't think we have ever tried to help out a cause like this.

My friend Rob and Dr. Alex over at Earth Angels Veterinary Hospital in Wappingers Falls reached out to me and asked if we could help in spreading the word about a pet food, food drive that's happening in the area.

The Safe Haven Animal Shelter and Wildlife Center recently moved from their Hopewell Junction location to their current location in the Dutchess Park Shopping Center on Rt 52 in Fishkill (1545 NY-52, Suite 8, Fishkill), and with the move and the current state of the world they are desperately low on pet supplies and need some help.

They are looking for donations of both dog and cat food to help feed Hudson Valley pets that have owners that have fallen on difficult times. They are looking for NEW, UNOPENED small bag dog food donations and NEW, UNOPENED large bag cat food donations.

Any donations that you can make can either be dropped off at Earth Angels at 44 St Nichols Rd in Wappingers Falls during normal business hours or at the Safe Haven Thrift shop in Fishkill during normal business hours.

Safe Haven's Pet Food Pantry is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. thru 1 p.m. ONLY, but donors can drop off food during their Thrift Shop's hours which are Tuesdays thru Saturdays 10 a.m. thru 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. thru 4 p.m., they are closed on Monday's. For more information you can call them at 845-392-5300.

Thanks to Earth Angels for sharing all of this with us and as Rob says, "by working together we can help Safe Haven to alleviate pet hunger here in the Hudson Valley."