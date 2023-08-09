Hudson Valley Man Used Car As ‘Deadly Weapon,’ 3 Killed In New York

Three people are dead and others were injured after a Hudson Valley man turned his car into a "deadly weapon" in a fit of road rage.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Monday, August 7, that 26-year-old Anthony Jones of Walden was convicted after a jury trial in the Orange County Court of all charges submitted to the jury, including manslaughter and assault.

Orange County Man Convicted Of Manslaughter

Jones faces 5 to 15 years in prison when sentenced in October. Jones was remanded to Orange County Jail without bail following the jury’s verdict.

The guilty verdict comes following a road rage crash that killed three people driving in a van and injured many others.

Walden, New York Man Caused Crash That Killed 3, Injured 4

On August 4, 2021, New York State Police at Middletown investigated a motor vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes of State Route 17 in the town of Wallkill between exits 118 and 119.

Jones was the sole occupant and driver of a Ford Escape. He became angry at the driver of a van carrying eight people while heading east on Route 17.

In a fit of road rage, Jones drove his Ford into the van. The collision resulted in the deaths of three occupants of the van, including the driver, and serious physical injuries to four other occupants of the van.

DA: Hudson Valley Man Used Car As 'Deadly Weapon,' 3 Killed

The collision resulted in the deaths of 36-year-old Maria Abrigo Morocho, Jorge Eduardo Paqui Gualan,30, and 48-year-old Nelson Ivan Vivar Campoverde. All three are from Middletown, New York.

“An automobile easily transforms into a deadly weapon when it is used recklessly,” Hoovler said. “Deaths and serious injuries caused by ‘road rage’ incidents are as tragic as they are preventable, and justice demands that those who engage in reckless behavior face consequences for their actions. My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this incident and those whose lives have been forever altered by this collision."

Jones Involved In Second Road Rage Crash

Jones was involved in another road rage incident in the Town of Crawford after the fatal road-rage crash, according to the Orange County DA's office.

“This defendant made the tragic and consequential choice to recklessly use his vehicle as a deadly weapon,” Hoovler added. “As a result, three lives were lost, and four others were seriously injured. My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this incident and those whose lives have been forever altered by this collision."

Details of the other incident weren't released to the public but presented as evidence in the trial against Jones.

