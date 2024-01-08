Hudson Valley Pizzeria With 1 Of The ‘Largest’ Pie In New York Is Closed

A Hudson Valley pizzeria that was home to one of the "largest" pizzas in the region suddenly closed for good, with little warning.

Orange County residents are disappointed a pizzeria has served its last customer.

Walden, New York Pizzeria Closes For Good

On Tuesday, Giuseppe's Pizzeria Restaurant in Walden took to Facebook to let customers know Sunday, Jan. 7 would be the pizzeria's last day in business.

"As we close the doors of our family-owned pizzeria after 16 wonderful years, we want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who has been a part of our journey," owners wrote on Facebook. "Thank you for allowing us to serve you, for being a part of our pizzeria family, and for making these 16 years unforgettable."

Giuseppe's was located on Main Street in Walden. A reason for the closure wasn't fully given, but owners said it was "driven by personal reasons."

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure, driven by personal reasons. Our last day will be Sunday, January 7th. Your loyalty and support have been the foundation of our success, and we are truly grateful for the memories we've created together," the Giuseppe family stated on Facebook.

Home To "Largest Pizza In Orange County," New York

Giuseppe's was home to the "largest pizza in Orange County," according to the company's Facebook.

