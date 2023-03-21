Hudson Valley Man Nearly Kills ‘Life-Long’ New York Friend

A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison for the vicious slashing of his "life-long" friend.

On Monday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that Monday, a 53-year-old Newburgh man was sentenced for slashing his "life-long" friend.

Newburgh, New York Slasher Sentenced In Orange County Court

Melfred Williams, 53, of Newburgh, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years post-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea in Orange County Court to assault in the first degree for the May 21, 2022 slashing of a man on Lander Street in the City of Newburgh.

Williams pleaded guilty in Orange County Court in January 2023. Williams faced up to 15 years in prison as part of his plea deal.

“Far too frequently we see the result of violent crime in the City of Newburgh,” District Attorney David Hoovler stated. “The dedicated police officers who patrol and investigate the streets of the City should be commended for their work in this case.

Orange County, New York Man Slashed "Life-Long" Friend

The unnamed victim was described as a "life-long acquaintance" of Williams.

Several witnesses who saw the slashing immediately rendered first aid to the victim and brought him to St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital. The victim survived the slashing.

"Thankfully, in this case, the selfless actions of the bystanders who rendered aid to the victim exemplifies the best aspects of what it means to live in a close-knit and caring community. My Office will continue to pursue the prosecution of violent criminals in order to protect our community," Hoovler added.

Williams was arrested shortly after the slashing by the City of Newburgh Police Department. A motive was not released.

