Hudson Valley Man Murdered In Park, New York Man Arrested
Police from the Hudson Valley made an arrest following a murder in a park.
The murder took place back on Nov. 6
Murder In City Of Poughkeepsie, New York
On Nov. 6 around 9:45 p.m, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department found a 50-year-old white man bleeding from an apparent stabbing at Pershing Avenue Park.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Pershing Park Suspect Arrested In Dutchess County, New York
Following what's described as a "comprehensive investigation" led by the City Of Poughkeepsie Police Department Detective Bureau the alleged suspect was arrested.
"Shrone Wright, a 51-year-old male, was taken into custody for the fatal attack on a 50-year-old male victim that took place on November 6, 2024," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department told Hudson Valley Post.
Wright was charged with murder in the second degree, a class A1 felony. He was remanded to Dutchess County Jail.
Police Need More Help
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
Police didn't provide information about how the investigation led to Wright's arrest. Police "urge anyone with information about this case" to come forward as soon as possible.
"We remain steadfast in our commitment to pursuing justice for the victim and enhancing the safety of our community. The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department is grateful to the public for their cooperation and support," police added in a press release.
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
All can submit anonymous tips by calling the department’s tip line at (845) 451-7577.
15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2024
15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2024
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
Keep Reading:
The 5 Things Most Likely to Kill You in New York
The 5 Things Most Likely to Kill You in New York
Gallery Credit: U.S. Career Institute
LOOK: States sending the most people to New York
LOOK: States sending the most people to New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker