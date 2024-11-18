Hudson Valley Man Murdered In Park, New York Man Arrested

Police from the Hudson Valley made an arrest following a murder in a park.

The murder took place back on Nov. 6

Murder In City Of Poughkeepsie, New York

On Nov. 6 around 9:45 p.m, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department found a 50-year-old white man bleeding from an apparent stabbing at Pershing Avenue Park.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Pershing Park Suspect Arrested In Dutchess County, New York

Following what's described as a "comprehensive investigation" led by the City Of Poughkeepsie Police Department Detective Bureau the alleged suspect was arrested.

"Shrone Wright, a 51-year-old male, was taken into custody for the fatal attack on a 50-year-old male victim that took place on November 6, 2024," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department told Hudson Valley Post.

Wright was charged with murder in the second degree, a class A1 felony. He was remanded to Dutchess County Jail.

Police Need More Help

Police didn't provide information about how the investigation led to Wright's arrest. Police "urge anyone with information about this case" to come forward as soon as possible.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to pursuing justice for the victim and enhancing the safety of our community. The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department is grateful to the public for their cooperation and support," police added in a press release.

All can submit anonymous tips by calling the department’s tip line at (845) 451-7577.

