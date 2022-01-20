Hudson Valley Man Murdered in ‘Best’ Small Town in New York

A Hudson Valley man was murdered in a quiet Hudson Valley town that was recently named the "best" small town in New York State.

On Sunday, Jan. 16, New York State Police charged a Dutchess County man with murder. David A. Trotta Jr., age 26, of Amenia, was charged with second-degree murder. He was also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., troopers were dispatched to South Amenia Road for a report of a stabbing by Dutchess County 911. Once on scene the suspect, Trotta, was immediately taken into custody.

Arriving emergency medical services rendered aid to the victim, Juan C. Cedillo, 45, of Amenia, and despite life-saving measures, Cedillo was pronounced deceased on scene, police say.

Authorities have yet to release how their investigation led to the murder charge. They also didn't provide any more details regarding Cedillo's death.

Trotta was arraigned before the town of Amenia Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

Anyone that may have additional information regarding this murder is asked to please call Investigator Melilli of SP Poughkeepsie BCI at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case# 10648275.

Travel & Leisure recently came out with a list of the "Best Small Towns in New York" and a number of towns from the Hudson Valley made the list.

To qualify a town had to have fewer than 10,000 residents.

Amenia in Dutchess County topped the list.

Travel & Leisure highlighted the Berkshire foothills, fly fishing, hiking, horseback riding , the Harlem Valley Rail Trail and the historic Troutbeck hotel.

Livingston Manor ranked second. Travel & Leisure believes Livingston Manor is "making a major comeback" highlighting The Kaatskeller, Catskill Brewery, Upward Brewery, and Main Street Farm.

The outlet called ranked Mount Tremper calling the town "a rural haven" and the nearby Phoenicia Diner "worth the hype."

High Falls was highlighted its' "charm, a gentle pace, and peaceful scenery."

Pine Plains was ranked to visitors can enjoy "a weekend of hiking, wine tasting, and grilling dinner in the woods."

Rounding out the list was Narrowsburg which was called a "gem" and a "weekend-trip dream."

Money released its annual best places to live list. Two places from New York, including one in the Hudson Valley, were considered by Money to be one of "The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021—2022."

From superb suburbs to quaint small towns, our 35th annual list highlights the places where job growth is rising, home prices are affordable, and the quality of life shines," Money states about the list.

One town from the Hudson Valley made the list.

Clarkstown from Rockland County ranked 49. Bill Murray, Mick Jagger, and Rosie O'Donnell are some big-named celebrities who call Clarkstown home.

Clarkstown is on the eastern border of Rockland county. It's north of Orangetown, east of Ramapo, and south of Haverstraw.

One reason Money included Clarkstown is because it's home to two National Blue Ribbon-winning, Clarkstown North and Clarkstown South as well as three state parks.

We believe some other reason that makes Clarkstown a great place to live is its close proximity to Rockland Lake State Park, Edward Hopper House Museum & Study Center, Croton Gorge Park, Hook Mountain State Park, and Nyack Beach State Park.

Some highly ranked restaurants include Craft Taqueria, My Father's House Southern Cuisine, Rick's Club American, River Court, The Little Diner, The Dawg House, The Station Kitchen & Bar, Sazone Latin Fusion, Norcina, The Hudson House, The Burger Loft, Hudson's Mill and Harbor's Cafe.

Plainview, New York placed 47th. Fun Fact: The Long Island community was once a great source of pickles for a nearby Heinz factory.

