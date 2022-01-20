Hudson Valley Man Murdered in ‘Best’ Small Town in New York
A Hudson Valley man was murdered in a quiet Hudson Valley town that was recently named the "best" small town in New York State.
On Sunday, Jan. 16, New York State Police charged a Dutchess County man with murder. David A. Trotta Jr., age 26, of Amenia, was charged with second-degree murder. He was also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.
At approximately 11:50 a.m., troopers were dispatched to South Amenia Road for a report of a stabbing by Dutchess County 911. Once on scene the suspect, Trotta, was immediately taken into custody.
Arriving emergency medical services rendered aid to the victim, Juan C. Cedillo, 45, of Amenia, and despite life-saving measures, Cedillo was pronounced deceased on scene, police say.
Authorities have yet to release how their investigation led to the murder charge. They also didn't provide any more details regarding Cedillo's death.
Trotta was arraigned before the town of Amenia Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.
Anyone that may have additional information regarding this murder is asked to please call Investigator Melilli of SP Poughkeepsie BCI at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case# 10648275.
Travel & Leisure recently came out with a list of the "Best Small Towns in New York" and a number of towns from the Hudson Valley made the list.
To qualify a town had to have fewer than 10,000 residents.
Amenia in Dutchess County topped the list.
Travel & Leisure highlighted the Berkshire foothills, fly fishing, hiking, horseback riding , the Harlem Valley Rail Trail and the historic Troutbeck hotel.
Livingston Manor ranked second. Travel & Leisure believes Livingston Manor is "making a major comeback" highlighting The Kaatskeller, Catskill Brewery, Upward Brewery, and Main Street Farm.
The outlet called ranked Mount Tremper calling the town "a rural haven" and the nearby Phoenicia Diner "worth the hype."
High Falls was highlighted its' "charm, a gentle pace, and peaceful scenery."
Pine Plains was ranked to visitors can enjoy "a weekend of hiking, wine tasting, and grilling dinner in the woods."
Rounding out the list was Narrowsburg which was called a "gem" and a "weekend-trip dream."
Money released its annual best places to live list. Two places from New York, including one in the Hudson Valley, were considered by Money to be one of "The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021—2022."
From superb suburbs to quaint small towns, our 35th annual list highlights the places where job growth is rising, home prices are affordable, and the quality of life shines," Money states about the list.
One town from the Hudson Valley made the list.
Clarkstown from Rockland County ranked 49. Bill Murray, Mick Jagger, and Rosie O'Donnell are some big-named celebrities who call Clarkstown home.
Clarkstown is on the eastern border of Rockland county. It's north of Orangetown, east of Ramapo, and south of Haverstraw.
One reason Money included Clarkstown is because it's home to two National Blue Ribbon-winning, Clarkstown North and Clarkstown South as well as three state parks.
We believe some other reason that makes Clarkstown a great place to live is its close proximity to Rockland Lake State Park, Edward Hopper House Museum & Study Center, Croton Gorge Park, Hook Mountain State Park, and Nyack Beach State Park.
Some highly ranked restaurants include Craft Taqueria, My Father's House Southern Cuisine, Rick's Club American, River Court, The Little Diner, The Dawg House, The Station Kitchen & Bar, Sazone Latin Fusion, Norcina, The Hudson House, The Burger Loft, Hudson's Mill and Harbor's Cafe.
Plainview, New York placed 47th. Fun Fact: The Long Island community was once a great source of pickles for a nearby Heinz factory.
Hudson Valley Towns Honored
Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes
1st Major Storm: How Much Snow Fell in Hudson Valley, New York?
Winter Travel Tips in New York
Sneak Peek: World Class Axe Throwing Bar Coming to Hudson Valley, New York
Omicron Variant Dominating New York, Signs You May Have COVID
Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries
These Omicron COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York
Everything You Need To Know About New York's New Mask Rule
Where In The Hudson Valley To Find A COVID Test
New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations
These 104 Hudson Valley Towns Won't Sell Recreational Marijuana
Hudson Valley Towns Allowing the Sale of Marijuana
Snowfall Totals For Friday's Storm Across New York
Winter Travel Tips in New York
Sneak Peek: World Class Axe Throwing Bar Coming to Hudson Valley, New York
Omicron Variant Dominating New York, Signs You May Have COVID
New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations
Hudson Valley Deli, Bakery & Café Forced To Close in New York
Food the Year You Were Born
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
'Today'Star Enjoys Birthday in Hudson Valley With New York Celebs
New York Unveils New COVID Plan To Save Lives, Prevent Illness
How Much Do You Have To Make To Be Middle Class in New York?
20 Richest New York Zipcodes
Many New York Pizzerias Among Top 20 in America
17 New Laws in New York You Should Know
Richest Towns in Each State
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy
20 Worst Places to Live in New York State
Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley
Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
carbongallery id="61a789b8ec80de256e553fbe" layout="list" title="Nearly a Dozen New York Supermarkets Forced to Close"]