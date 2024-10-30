Hudson Valley Man In Jail For Murder Convicted For Another Crime

A Hudson Valley man who murdered a 21-year-old woman in 2021 was sentenced for a crime against the mother of his child.

On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 53-year-old Cornelius Stubbs of Newburgh was convicted by a jury in Orange County Court.

Attempted Murder Conviction In Orange County, New York Court

OCDA OCDA loading...

Stubbs was found guilty of attempted murder in the first degree for commanding another man to kill a Newburgh woman. The crime happened 13 years ago.

“Thirteen years ago, this defendant tried to kill a woman and escape detection by commanding someone else to kill her,” District Attorney David M. Hoovler stated. “That cowardly attempt was unsuccessful and the unflagging efforts of the police officers and prosecutors in this case enabled jurors to reach a just verdict.

On October 2, 2011, Stubbs attempted to cause the death of the mother of one of his children while she was in her home on Washington Street in the City of Newburgh, by having another man enter her home to kill her, officials say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Evidence at the trial proved that a court had previously issued an Order of Protection to protect the woman from Stubbs at the time he commanded the yet unidentified accomplice to kill her. The victim was shot four times during the attack," the DA's office stated in a press release.

Stubbs Already Serving Life In Prison For Murder

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

In 2022, Stubbs was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was convicted of all 31 charges against him, including murder in the first degree.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Stubbs was sentenced for the killing of 21-year-old Chelsea Debidin of Walden.

Gridley Horan Funeral Home Gridley Horan Funeral Home loading...

She was murdered at The Knox Village Apartments in New Windsor and a 20-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds, police say.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

On Sept. 21, 2019, just after midnight, the New Windsor Police Department responded to reports of shots fired and people screaming at Knox Village Apartments, 835 Blooming Grove Turnpike, New Windsor, New York, in the area of apartment 119.

Gridley Horan Funeral Home/OCDA Gridley Horan Funeral Home/OCDA loading...

The college student was visiting her boyfriend, who is the brother of the mother of one of Stubbs’ children.

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.