Hudson Valley Man Found Banging Head on Driveway Arrested

The article was updated to remove the individual's name and image in accordance with our editorial policy allowing people to request the information be removed three years after being charged with a non-violent offense.

A Putnam County man accused of punching and banging his head on a driveway in Dutchess County was arrested.

This article has been updated to remove the suspect's name.

On Thursday around 7:15 p.m., officers from the Town of East Fishkill Police Department were dispatched to an address on Woodcrest Drive for the report of a man who was walking around the complainant's driveway, punching the ground and hitting his head on the ground.

Responding officers were told the man fled in a white SUV. Shortly after, the vehicle was found on Carpenter Road.

Police allege the driver, 39-year-old of Carmel, was the person the caller complained about and was driving with a suspended New York State Driver's License.

After being taken into custody, police found a clear plastic Ziploc bag containing a crystal-like substance that tested positive for Crystal Methamphetamine and a tan powdery substance that tested positive for the presence of heroin.

He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument and aggravated unlicensed operation.

He remanded to Dutchess County Jail, with no bail, pending a future court date.