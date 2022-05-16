Hudson Valley Man Fatally Shot In Beacon, Cops Search For Killer

A man with ties all over the Hudson Valley was found dead in a Beacon parking lot. Police are asking for help in finding the shooter.

On Sunday, the City of Beacon Police Department confirmed the shooting death of a Hudson Valley man.

On Saturday around 6:50 p.m, police officers from the City of Beacon Police Department responded to the Forrestal Heights complex parking lot located off of West Center Street for a report of shots fired with one individual being struck.

One Person Found Dead in Beacon, New York Parking Lot

Arriving officers found one person fatally shot in the parking lot near the Forrestal Heights complex. Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Lionell Pittman. Pittman died from his injuries, according to the City of Beacon Police Department.

Shooting Victim Had Ties To Orange County and Dutchess County, New York

Pittman was from Newburgh, New York but lived in Dutchess County in Wappinger Falls, New York, according to his Facebook.

City of Beacon Police Department Need Help Finding Shooter

The City of Beacon Police Department did not release any details about the shooting or who is responsible for Pittman's death. The City of Beacon Police Department's Detective Division is investigating and asking the public for help as they search for clues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Beacon Police Department at 845-831-4111.

"The Detective Division is asking anyone with information to contact the City of Beacon Police Department at 845-831-4111. No further details will be released at this time," the City of Beacon Police Department stated.

