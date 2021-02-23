Hudson Valley Man Charged With 6 Counts of Rape

A Hudson Valley man was arrested for the third time in a little over a month. Police believe there are more victims.

On Monday, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of 40-year-old Tyson Kreig of Red Hook for multiple counts of rape and other offenses in connection with an ongoing investigation by Sheriff’s Office Detectives

Mr. Kreig was arrested at his residence on Monday and has been charged with the following:

Two counts of Rape 1 st degree

One count of Attempted Rape 1 st degree

Four counts of Rape 3 rd degree

One count of Sex Abuse 1 st degree

One count of Criminal Sexual Act 1 st degree

All charges are felonies and are the results of multiple victims coming forward

and filing complaints with the Sheriff’s Office, police say.

"At this time no further information about the victims, the number of victims, or the circumstances surrounding the cases will be released in order to protect the victims’ privacy and safeguard future court proceedings," the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office stated.

Kreig was arraigned before the Town of Red Hook Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or

$20,000 bond for each victim.

This marks the third time Krieg has been arrested as police investigated allegations of sexual misconduct. He was charged earlier this month with forcible touching and unlawful imprisonment.

In January, Kreig was arrested after a week-long investigation into an allegation of inappropriate sexual conduct. Kreig was accused of subjecting the victim to sexual contact without their consent. He was charged with sexual misconduct, which is a misdemeanor.

More information about any of the alleged victims hasn't been released.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information on this case or similar incidents involving Mr. Kreig is urged to contact Detective/Sergeant Adam Harris at 845-486-3852 or email at aharris@dutchessny.gov, or Detective Jeffrey Cohen at 845-486-3827 or email at jcohen@dutchessny.gov. Information can also be provided via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-CLUE (2583) or dcsotips@gmail.com , and all information will be kept confidential.

