Hudson Valley Man Caused Crash That Killed 3, Injured 5, NYSP

A Hudson Valley man is facing a 14-count indictment following a crash that killed three people and injured five.

On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown

Walden, New York Man Indicted After Fatal Crash

On August 4, 2021, New York State Police at Middletown investigated a motor vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes of State Route 17 in the town of Wallkill between exits 118 and 119.

Following an investigation, police allege 24-year-old Anthony Jones of Walden, New York is responsible for the fatal crash.

"The ensuing investigation conducted by State Police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office determined that the collision was the result of reckless and negligent actions by Jones," New York State Police said in a press release. "The case was presented to an Orange County Grand Jury resulting in a fourteen-count indictment charging Jones with several counts of Manslaughter 2nd Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and Criminally Negligent Homicide, felonies, and Assault 3rd Degree, a misdemeanor."

Police did not say how the investigation led to the Walden man's arrest. The alleged caused of the crash also wasn't relesed

3 From Middletown, New York Killed In Orange County, New York Crash

The collision resulted in the deaths of 36-year-old Maria Abrigo Morocho, Jorge Eduardo Paqui Gualan,30, and 48-year-old Nelson Ivan Vivar Campoverde. All three are from Middletown, New York

The trio was traveling with four others in a 2004 Ford Sienna minivan.

Four other passengers in the Toyota sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and were hospitalized, police say. Police did not release the names of the injured or their current conditions.

Walden, New York Man Injured

Jones complained at the scene of some pain.

He was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.

Jones was arrested by State Police on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was arraigned in Orange County Court on September 13 and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 partially secured bond, or $100,000 bond.

